Amid the distractions caused by Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United has persisted, and on Thursday, the Red Devils have a chance to catch Real Sociedad at the top of Group E in their 2022 UEFA Europa League match against Sheriff Tarispol. Man U won the first meeting between the two sides in mid-September and sits second in the group with nine points, while Sheriff will likely be off to the Europa Conference League unless it can notch a win in the rematch. Ronaldo scored on a penalty in the 39th minute in their last game.

Kickoff from Old Trafford in Manchester, England is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Manchester United vs. Sheriff odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Man U as the -1250 favorites (risk $1,250 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sheriff as the +2500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +800, and the over/under for goals is 3.5.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Sheriff Tiraspol

Manchester United vs. Sheriff date: Thursday, Oct. 27

Manchester United vs. Sheriff time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Europa League picks for Sheriff vs. Manchester United

Before tuning into Thursday's match, you need to see the UEFA Europa League picks from consummate soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton also has been on a roll with his best bets, going 136-108-1 on his soccer picks this year, returning almost $1,600 for $100 bettors.

For Manchester United vs. Sheriff, Sutton is backing Sheriff to cover the 2.5-goal spread. Had Ronaldo not been given the penalty opportunity, there wasn't much else to report from Man U's attack in their reverse fixture. Sheriff actually outshot United 11-7, although neither team was particularly strong at putting the ball on frame, and each club took just two shots on target.

Making life more difficult for United are injuries along the back line. Captain and center back Harry Maguire (hamstring) has been training, but isn't a lock to return to the pitch. Depth became thinner in the middle when Raphael Varane suffered a lower body injury in United's last match against Chelsea, and he is not estimated back until the end of November. Manchester United holds the sixth-lowest expected goals against average in Europa League (2.9), but that will be tested if wholesale changes must be made to the defense.

"It's hard to get a read on this Manchester United team but the Red Devils have been playing well in recent weeks," Sutton told SportsLine. "However, they haven't been winning in convincing fashion, especially in the Europa League."

