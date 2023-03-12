Manchester United welcome Southampton to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to follow up on their comprehensive win over Real Betis in Europe with a return to domestic winning ways. The Liverpool humiliation is out of the Red Devils' system and while catching Arsenal and Manchester City at the Premier League summit is unlikely, it has to be the motivation with two games in hand over City going into Sunday's clash. A win for Southampton would move them level on points with Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth who are currently out of the drop zone.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Mar. 12 | Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, Mar. 12 | 9:00 a.m. ET Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: NBC Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

NBC Sports | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: United -286; Draw: +400; Saints +750 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

United: Given that Erik Ten Hag has named the same XI for two straight games, expect changes here. Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could all start while Anthony Martial is back in training after injury. The hosts are also unbeaten in 14 against Southampton across all competitions so do not expect charity here.

Southampton: Carlos Alcarez is doubtful after hurting his knee celebrating against Leicester. Juan Larios and Tino Livramento are long-term injury misses. With 12 of their 21 points coming away from home, they are the only Premier League side doing better away instead of at home. All six of their victories have been 1-0 so they will hope to keep United out for as long as possible to stand a chance of extending that record.

Prediction

Do not expect the hosts to show much mercy here. If the visitors are to survive, they will likely have to find their salvation elsewhere. Pick: United 3, Saints 1.