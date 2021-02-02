Although they've dropped out of the Premier League lead, Manchester United remain well situated in the battle for top four. They sit in second place despite only having taken one point from their last two matches against Arsenal and Sheffield United. Southampton remain on the outskirts of the top four battle, all the way down in 11th place but with 29 points, 10 points off of fourth place but with a game in hand.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester United vs. Southampton

Manchester United vs. Southampton When: Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: NBCSN

Online streaming: FuboTV

FuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Manchester United -235, Draw +375, Southampton +625 (odds via William Hill sportsbook)

What to Know

Manchester United took care of business against Southampton on the road in the teams' previous meeting last November and will be looking to do the same thing back at Old Trafford. The Red Devils will be hoping to build upon the 3-2 win they picked up against Southampton when they previously played in November of last year. That fixture was notable as Southampton have an above average defense, with 25 goals being the eighth best defensive record in the league.

Second place United actually have a worse defensive record than Southampton with two more goals conceded. However, the attacking side of the ball is a different story. United have thrived in attack this season with 37 goals, tied for second most in the Premier League. Southampton, however, have scored a full ten less, only netting 27 times. But, United's superior attack has struggled recently, only finding the net once in their last two matches.

Series History

Manchester United won four meetings and tied five meetings in their last nine contests with Southampton.

Nov 29, 2020 - Manchester United 3 vs. Southampton 2

Jul 13, 2020 - Southampton 2 vs. Manchester United 2

Aug 31, 2019 - Manchester United 1 vs. Southampton 1

Mar 02, 2019 - Manchester United 3 vs. Southampton 2

Dec 01, 2018 - Manchester United 2 vs. Southampton 2

Dec 30, 2017 - Southampton 0 vs. Manchester United 0

Sep 23, 2017 - Manchester United 1 vs. Southampton 0

May 17, 2017 - Manchester United 0 vs. Southampton 0

Aug 19, 2016 - Manchester United 2 vs. Southampton 0

Prediction

Southampton's defense is up to the task today, and United's recent scoring struggles continue as the two teams fight to a low scoring draw. Pick: Manchester United 1, Southampton 1