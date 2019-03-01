Manchester United vs. Southampton: Premier League match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Manchester United and Southampton square off on Saturday as part of Matchweek 29 of the Premier League, as the season winds down. United enters the day in fifth place with 55 points and a record of 16-7-5, sitting a point behind the final Champions League spot. Southampton, meanwhile, is right in the relegation battle with 27 points in 17th place and a record of 6-9-13. The club has found a bit of form to escape the drop zone, winning three of their last seven.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester United vs. Southampton

Date : Saturday, March 2



: Saturday, March 2 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford



: Old Trafford TV channel : NBCSN and Universo



Storylines

Manchester United: The good form of Arsenal as of late saw United fall out of the top four, but they are within striking distance, entering the weekend just a point behind. Anything short of a win would be a poor result. The Red Devils still haven't lost in the league under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and have taken 10 out of the last 12 points.

Southampton: The main focus for the Saints is remaining in the Premier League. They are only two points clear of the drop zone but escaped on Wednesday by beating Fulham. On the road, they'll be thrilled with a point.

Manchester United vs. Southampton prediction

United does its job to get back into the top four with a dominant display against a team that has some confidence.

Pick: Manchester United (-196)