Manchester United vs. Southampton: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
United is the favorite in this one, but the Saints are in dire need of a win
The Premier League's 14th matchday sees Manchester United hit the road south to take on Southampton. The Red Devils enter this one in seventh place with 21 points, seven points off the top four. Meanwhile, the Saints look like a real threat to be relegated, boasting a league-low one victory so far. Southampton is in 18th place eight eight points but just a point from safety.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Manchester United vs. Southampton
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 1
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton
- TV channel: NBC and Universo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Man. United -105 / Southampton +310 / Draw +235
European football expert David Sumpter's model has netted a mind-blowing 2,000 percent return over the past three seasons. Now, he's revealed his picks for this weekend's Premier League fixtures. Check them out only on SportsLine.
Storylines
Man. United: Victor Lindelof is still out in defense, and Alexis Sanchez is also supposed to miss this game after injuring his hamstring in training.
Southampton: This team is nearly three months without a victory, and if they get one, they are going to need Danny Ings to be healthy. The on-loan Liverpool striker is expected to return after missing the last two matches with a hamstring issue.
Manchester United vs. Southampton prediction
United gets the victory as Paul Pogba scores and assists another.
Pick: Man. United (-105)
