Edinson Cavani came on in the second half and fueled a wild comeback by Manchester United as the Red Devils erased a 2-0 deficit at Southampton to win 3-2. United lost goalkeeper David de Gea to injury, but it was the attack that took control in the second half with the Uruguayan striker scoring twice, including the winner in added time.

The former PSG star scored two late goals with his head to deliver the win and move United up to seventh place, while also registering an assist to Bruno Fernandes to get things going. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team has now won eight straight Premier League road games for the first time in club history.

Here are three takeaways of the match:

A completely different team with Cavani

Without Cavani in the starting lineup, this feels like a mediocre team that needs magic from Bruno Fernandes or Marcus Rashford ... or just a team that needs a penalty kick decision to go their way. With him, they are much more dynamic where every single ball into the box feels like a threat. As Cavani showed once again on Sunday, he can make all the difference.

Cavani got things started with this lovely assist on the opener, first pushing out wide to get the attack going:

Then after a header goal on a Bruno Fernandes shot thanks to quick movement and reaction, he delivered the dramatic winner. Watch as he shows his awareness and ability with a quick front-post right and what was a world-class header:

All told the substitute had four shots, the second most of any United player, from an average of only 8.6 yards out from goal, by far the closest of any of his teammates. After not playing much this year due to injury and seeing his minutes dwindled at PSG with Mauro Icardi's form, Cavani still looks like a top, top striker at 33 years of age.

Time to give him a start against his former club this week.

Some serious momentum at a crucial time

Don't look now, but United have won four games in a row ahead of facing PSG on Wednesday in a massive Champions League clash that you can see on CBS All Access.

After a two-game skid that included a loss to Istanbul Basaksehir, United have some confidence going now despite the continued presence of some defensive woes. The attack is averaging 2.4 goals per game over its last seven with Cavani and Marcus Rashford adding a bit of attacking width in the final third.

That momentum could be crucial against a PSG side that doesn't have much at the moment, with United looking to earn at least a draw and potentially a spot in the round of 16.

De Gea injury could give Henderson his shot

Dean Henderson may be in line to start on Wednesday if De Gea's injury keeps him out, and that could give the Red Devils a bit more of a sure thing inside the six. Sure, De Gea at times pulls off saves that are just unbelievable, but recent years have seen the spectacular balanced out by spectacular blunders. He certainly could have done better on Southampton's second goal, diving into the goal to try and push out the free kick from James Ward-Prowse.

Henderson may just be the top English goalkeeper, and he may get the chance to prove that this week. That's not to say there is going to be a GK controversy at the club, but United would certainly be boosted by somebody with surer hands when it comes to the more routine saves.