Manchester United vs. Spurs score: Mourinho's side demolished at Old Trafford by Lucas, Harry Kane and Tottenham
This was a night to forget for the Red Devils, who are off to an atrocious start to the season
Tottenham continued its upward trend on Monday, while Manchester United's downward spiral has shown no signs of stopping. The Spurs dominated Manchester United, securing a 3-0 victory at the Old Trafford on Monday in Matchday 3, with all of the goals coming in the second half. It was a fantastic, alert performance for the visitors, while the heat continues for United boss Jose Mourinho, who looked broken after the match. Here's what to everything you need to know about the Spurs' emphatic performance and the Red Devils' meltdown:
The opener
It was an interesting first half filled with great chances, including a miss from Romelu Lukaku. In the 50th minute of the match, Harry Kane converted on a beautiful header to beat David De Gea and give the Spurs the early edge. Take a look:
Double trouble
Tottenham never looked back as it cruised to a comfortable victory, thanks to Lucas, who has revived his career in London. The Brazilian made it 2-0 a minute later with a fine finish inside the box:
Nail in the coffin
Then it was Lucas again with a lovely run and finish to complete the surprising scoreline late in the match:
Has Mourinho lost it?
Jose Mourinho looked like a broken man after the match. At the final whistle, he approached the fans in the Stretford End (the ones that were left) and clapped for nearly five minutes as he picked up a United scarf on the floor. Three matches down this season and not once has United shown signs of a solid, elite contender. His decision to bring on a central defensive midfielder in the second half, down 2-0, shows just how disorganized this team looked. It feels like a sinking ship. Take a look:
Dele predicted it
You've probably heard of the Dele Alli challenge by now, but if you haven't, we have you covered on the tricky finger-twisting challenge that has taken over social media. Was it also a prediction for the game?
What the result means for Tottenham
It's a fantastic result for Spurs, who now have nine points from nine. This doesn't quite cement them as a title contenders just yet, but it certainly feels like this team will be in the conversation come season's end if it continues to show the teamwork in the midfield that helped it control this game.
What the result means for United
Three points from nine and more questions than answers. So much talent but nothing really to show for it. And the scary thing, it could get worse.
