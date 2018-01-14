Manchester United vs. Stoke City odds: Premier League picks from proven model

You'll want to know what the Soccerbot has to say about Manchester United-Stoke City. Getty Images

Manchester United welcomes Stoke City to Old Trafford on Monday at 3 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports Network. The United are a -525 money line favorite, meaning you'd have to wager $525 to win $100. The Over-Under, or total number of goals oddsmakers think will be scored, is three, unchanged from the open.

Manchester is a two-goal favorite.



Before you bet Manchester United vs. Stoke City, you need to see what renowned European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds.

Seriously -- it's up 1,800 percent.



Sumpter knows this is a defining game for both clubs involved. Manchester United, which currently sits 15 points behind league-leading Manchester City, has only secured three points once in its last four Premier League fixtures. However, the Red Devils looked sharp in their last league outing, which resulted in a 2-0 victory at Everton.



And Jesse Lingard has been in superb form as of late, scoring eight goals in his last 10 games.



Stoke, meanwhile, is in real danger of relegation this season. The Potters currently sit in 18th place in the standings and are winless in their last three Premier League fixtures.



But just because Manchester United is in better form doesn't mean they will cover the spread against Stoke City.



The Red Devils have never defeated the Potters in three straight Premier League matches and have only beaten Stoke by more than two goals once in their last nine overall league meetings.



