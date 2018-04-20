Manchester United vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup semifinal on TV, stream online
The two meet at Wembley, which is kind of like a home match for Spurs
The first FA Cup finalist will be decided on Saturday when Manchester United and Tottenham meet at Wembley in the semifinals.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:15 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
A spot in the FA Cup final next month, where the winner will take on either Chelsea or Southampton.
Prediction
Manchester United looks shaky at the back, but the attack comes alive in the second half, forces extra time, and the Red Devils move on. Manchester United 3, Tottenham 2 (ET).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Copa del Rey final preview
Lionel Messi's squad is the heavy favorite in the final
-
Liverpool vs. West Brom preview
The Reds can all but lock up a top-four finish
-
Twitter reacts to Wenger out at Arsenal
Twitter users had a field day with this bit of news
-
Top candidates to replace Wenger
It's a job that some big name coaches are already linked to
-
Wenger stepping down at Arsenal
Wenger played a huge part in making Arsenal what it is today
-
USMNT to take on England
The match comes just days before a scheduled match with Italy