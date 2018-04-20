Manchester United vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup semifinal on TV, stream online

The first FA Cup finalist will be decided on Saturday when Manchester United and Tottenham meet at Wembley in the semifinals.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:15 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

A spot in the FA Cup final next month, where the winner will take on either Chelsea or Southampton.

Prediction

Manchester United looks shaky at the back, but the attack comes alive in the second half, forces extra time, and the Red Devils move on. Manchester United 3, Tottenham 2 (ET).