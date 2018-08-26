Manchester United vs. Spurs live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League 2018 on TV, stream online

Matchday 3 of the Premier League season concludes on Monday with a delicious matchup at the Old Trafford, as Manchester United welcomes Tottenham north in a battle of two teams expected to compete for a top-four spot and possibly more.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Manchester United vs. Spurs in the USA

When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch in the U.K.?

The match will air on Sky Sports Premier League.

What's at stake?

Three points on this third matchday, with Manchester United hoping to bounce back from the loss to Brighton. Spurs, meanwhile, can make it three wins out of three to go top of the table with Liverpool.

Fantasy Premier League picks

Manchester United vs. Spurs prediction

Manchester United hasn't impressed at all this season, but the Red Devils do have the advantage of playing at home. Spurs, meanwhile, are the more complete and talented team overall, but it's tricky seeing them going to Old Trafford and getting a win. In the end, it's a draw with Harry Kane getting the equalizer. Manchester United 1, Tottenham 1.