As Manchester United continue to find their footing, this match between United and Spurs is closer to becoming the top four clash that it was expected to be as the Red Devils have climbed to fifth in the Premier League on 16 points while Tottenham sit third on 23 points. Erik ten Hag's vision is beginning to show in Manchester but there have still been bumps in the road. The biggest positive heading into the match is that United's only loss against the traditional big six this season came at the hands of Manchester City. Boasting wins over Arsenal and Liverpool, ten Hag will have the belief that his team can slow down Antonio Conte's machine.

Spurs don't have a pretty style but it's effective as they've only lost one league game while allowing the second fewest goals in the league with ten. Harry Kane's consistency has kept the team rolling as only Erling Haaland has more goals than Kane's nine this season. Conte's team still allows far too many shots in games which United will hope to exploit, but it's clear that what he's doing in North London is working as Spurs are only four points behind the Premier League leaders at this juncture of the season.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Oct. 19 | Time : 3:15 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 19 | : 3:15 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester

: Old Trafford -- Manchester TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

None | Peacock Odds: Manchester United +140; Draw +245; Tottenham +180 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: Ten Hag can't keep his attack healthy as just when United are in for a boost, someone new picks up an injury. After Christian Eriksen missed the last match with an illness he is expected to be back in the fold along with Marcus Rashford but Anthony Martial will miss more time with a back injury. Scott McTominay will also be available for selection after serving a suspension for yellow card accumulation. Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be the other absentees.

Tottenham: This match will be the final one of Emerson Royal's suspension for his straight red card against Arsenal which will likely see Matt Doherty start the match. Dejan Kulusevski could be fit for a place on the bench but Conte will certainly be without Richarlison. Due to the fitness of his wingers, this could likely see Yves Bissouma slot into midfield as Spurs play a more balanced 3-5-2.

Prediction

While Harry Kane is hard to stop from scoring, Marcus Rashford's return to the starting lineup will be enough of a boon for Manchester United to pick up a draw. Pick: Manchester United 1, Spurs 1