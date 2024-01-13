Two teams going in different directions will meet at Old Trafford as Manchester United will look to right the ship. With four wins in their last five matches, Tottenham are within a point of a Champions League place but with Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr and Heung-min Son all on international duty, how they respond in this match could be telling. With Jadon Sancho loaned back to Borussia Dortmund, the Red Devils have started to clean house of players that don't fit Erik ten Hag's system but he still needs to turn their form around.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Jan. 14 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 14 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Manchester United +115; Draw +280; Tottenham +200

Storylines

Manchester United: Defensively, ten Hag could see a boost come in the form of Harry Maguire who will face a fitness test following a groin injury. Christian Eriksen and Antony will also be available but all eyes are on Alejandro Garnacho. The young Argentine has been in strong form scoring five goals and assisting two in all competitions but his brace to lead a comeback against Aston Villa was one of the strongest points of his career so far. Garnacho needs the rest of the United attack to reach his level of performance.

Tottenham: Cristian Romero will return to the squad from his thigh injury after Mickey van de Ven already appeared in the FA Cup giving Spurs their top defensive pairing just in time for a tough match. It will come too soon for James Maddision while the midfield will have turnover as Giovani Lo Celso is also out with a thigh injury. New signings Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin could also make their debuts after joining Spurs.

Prediction

In what will be a close game Timo Werner will mark his Premier League return by coming off the bench to score the winning goal for Spurs. Pick: Manchester United 1, Tottenham 2