Manchester United vs. Tottenham score: Live updates from Premier League, highlights, stats, full coverage
The Red Devils are out for revenge, while Spurs look to take six from six
The Premier League's 22nd matchday continues on Sunday with an absolutely massive encounter from Wembley Stadium. Third-place Tottenham hosts sixth-place Manchester United with both teams trending in the right direction. Spurs enter the game with a record of 16-0-5 and seven points clear of a Champions League spot.
United, meanwhile, has been revived under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjar, who is undefeated in five games since replacing Jose Mourinho in December. The Red Devils have won all four Premier League games under Solskjar but those matches have come against Cardiff City, Huddersfield, Bournemouth and Newcastle.
Tottenham went to United and beat the Red Devils 3-0 during the first half of the season and could all but knock the visitors out of the top-four race with a victory here. Sunday's game is available streaming on fuboTV (try for free).
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
