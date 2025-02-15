The Manchester United Red Devils will look to take advantage of the shorthanded Tottenham Hotspur to move up the table in the English Premier League when they meet on Sunday. Manchester United are coming off a 2-1 win over Leicester City on Feb. 7, while Tottenham dropped a 2-1 decision to Aston Villa on Sunday. The Red Devils (8-5-11), who are 13th on the table, are 4-1 in their last five matches, including wins in the English FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League. Tottenham (8-3-13), who are 14th on the table, are 2-3 over the past five matches, and are 1-4 in EPL play since Jan. 4.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Tottenham are +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) in the latest Manchester United vs. Tottenham odds. Manchester United are +180 underdogs, a draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Tottenham vs. Manchester United picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

Now, Green has broken down Tottenham vs. Man U from every angle and just revealed his sports betting picks and Premier League predictions.

Spurs vs. Manchester United over/under: 3.5 goals

Spurs vs. Manchester United 90-minute money line: Tottenham +135, Draw +260, Manchester United +180

TOTT: Have a plus-11 goal differential this season



MANU: The Red Devils have been outscored 34-28 in EPL play this season

Why you should back Tottenham

With all of the injuries gutting the Tottenham offense, newcomer Mathys Tel could find himself as one of the side's offensive options. In the English FA Cup loss to Aston Villa, the forward scored a goal on one shot on target. The 19-year-old began his professional career in 2021-22. As a member of Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga the past three years, he has appeared in 83 matches, scoring 16 goals.

Another offensive option for Tottenham is 22-year-old midfielder Pape Matar Sarr. In 24 appearances, including 15 starts, he has registered two goals and two assists in league play. As a substitute in a 2-0 win over Brentford on Feb. 2, he registered a goal on one shot on net. In 86 career matches over four seasons with Tottenham, he has registered eight goals, including five in 37 overall appearances this season.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have an opportunity to snap a five-game winless streak against Tottenham. Among United's top scorers is Amad Diallo. The 22-year-old has appeared in 22 league matches, including 17 starts, and has scored six goals and added six assists with 37 shots, including 13 on target. In five seasons with Manchester United, he has appeared in 57 total matches, registering 12 goals, including nine in 2024-25.

Another offensive option is veteran Bruno Fernandes. The 30-year-old has scored five goals and added six assists in 23 league starts this year. He has taken 63 shots with 17 on target. Fernandes is in his sixth season with the Red Devils, and has scored 10 or more league goals in three of those years. In 269 career matches with Manchester United, he has scored 88 goals.

How to make Tottenham vs. Manchester United picks

