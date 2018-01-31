Manchester United vs. Tottenham odds, Premier fixture picks for Pogba vs. Kane

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will meet Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.

Manchester United travels to face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. Tottenham is a half-goal favorite, unchanged from the opening line.



Tottenham is +125 on the money line, meaning you'd have to wager $100 to win $125. The Over-Under, or total number of goals oddsmakers think will be scored, is 2.5, unchanged from the open.



Before you bet on the United vs. Spurs Premier League match, you need to see what renowned European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics", the book that shows how math works inside the beautiful game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1800 percent.



Now, the Soccerbot has set its sights on the midweek EPL fixture between Manchester United and Tottenham and its picks are in. You can see them over at SportsLine.



We can tell you the model likes the total going Under, but what about betting the money line and against the spread?



Sumpter knows this a big game for both clubs. With a victory over Manchester United, Spurs will be among the top four in the table and only five points behind second-place United.



However, the Spurs will have a tough task in defeating the Red Devils at Wembley, who have been victorious in their last four visits to England's largest stadium.



But just because Manchester United has had success at Wembley Stadium doesn't mean it can go on the road and secure points.



Tottenham is unbeaten in its last eight matches across all competitions, which includes six Premier League outings, and is unbeaten in its last five home games against Manchester United.



Sumpter's model has identified strong value on the money line and against the spread.



So which side should you back in the Manchester United-Tottenham EPL match on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of United-Spurs you need to be all over, all from an expert whose model has made an incredible 1800 percent return on the bookmakers' closing odds, and find out.