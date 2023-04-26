Tottenham will be trying to bounce back from a humbling defeat when they host Manchester United on Thursday in an English Premier League match. Meanwhile, Manchester United will be looking for payback after that Spurs performance cost them the third spot in the Premier League table, if only temporarily. Newcastle moved ahead of Manchester United (18-5-7) on goal differential after they thrashed Spurs 6-1 last Sunday at St. James' Park. Tottenham (16-5-11) are fifth in the EPL table, six points behind United, but the Red Devils have two games in hand on Spurs and one on the Magpies. Manchester United last played a league match on April 16, a 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest. They beat Brighton on penalty kicks in the FA Cup last Sunday to set up a showdown with Manchester City for the title on June 3.

Kickoff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester United as +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140), with Spurs +175 underdogs, in its latest Tottenham vs. Manchester United odds. A draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green is 84-93-3 (+0.90 units) on his soccer picks, including a 17-11 record (+2.64) on Champions League predictions.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester United vs. Tottenham:

Tottenham vs. Man U spread: United -0.5 (+140)

Tottenham vs. Man U over/under: 2.5 goals

Tottenham vs. Man U money line: Tottenham +175, Manchester United +140, Draw +255

TOT: Spurs have scored at least twice in five straight EPL home games

MAN: The Red Devils have scored in 12 of their 15 league matches away from home

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have won four straight meetings, prevailing by a combined 6-1 in the past two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs have won once in the past eight matchups (1-1-6). The Tottenham back line, which allowed five goals in the first 21 minutes last week, could have trouble containing United's attack. Marcus Rashford (15 goals) and Bruno Fernandes (five goals, six assists) are the catalysts, but there are other options. Eight players have at least two goals, including Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Antony, who all have four despite missing at least a dozen games apiece.

Tottenham have conceded the sixth-most goals in the league (51), while United have allowed the fifth-fewest (37). The Red Devils outshot Spurs 28-10 (10-2 on target) in the most recent meeting, a 2-0 victory behind goals from Fernandes and Fred last October. The United back line has had some injury troubles, but goalkeeper David de Gea has seen a resurgence and leads the league with 14 clean sheets. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs will be eager to atone for last weekend's embarrassment, and they are playing at home against a team that has to be worn down. Last week's battle with Brighton was long and physical, and Manchester United traveled to Spain for a 3-0 Europa League loss to Sevilla three days before that. Tottenham have posted 11 of their 16 league victories this season at home, while six of Manchester United's seven losses have come in away matches. Spurs are plus-13 in goal differential at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Red Devils are minus-10 away from Old Trafford.

Tottenham will always have a chance if Harry Kane is on the pitch, and he leads the league's fourth-best attack. Kane has scored 24 of Spurs' 58 goals, and Son Heung-Min has eight goals and four assists after getting off to a slow start. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will both be missing from the Manchester United back line, and de Gea is still prone to some shaky play and has a 67.9 save percentage. The likes of Kane, Son, Pierre Hojbjerg (four goals, five assists) and Dejan Kulusevski (two goals, six assists) can create chaos for defenses and should find goals. See which team to pick here.

How to make Tottenham vs. Manchester United picks

Green has scrutinized the Tottenham vs. Manchester United match from every angle, and he is leaning Over on the goal total. He provides three other confident best bets, one that would bring plus-money, and his full breakdown of the match.

So, who wins Manchester United vs. Tottenham? And where does all the betting value lie?