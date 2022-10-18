It's a battle between top-five teams in the English Premier League table when Manchester United host Tottenham on Wednesday at Old Trafford. Man United (5-1-3) have been on an impressive run since a two-game season-opening losing streak. They beat Liverpool and handed league leader Arsenal their only loss during the run and now sit fifth in the table. Spurs (7-2-1) are tied for second-most points in the league with Manchester City but are third based on goal differential. Tottenham also have been on a roll, but they have struggled against United in recent years. United come in off a 0-0 draw with Newcastle last Sunday, while Spurs beat Everton 2-0 the previous day.

MAN: The Red Devils haven't won four consecutive games against Spurs since 2009-10

TOT: Spurs are 11-4-1 in their past 16 EPL matches, with a 35-12 goal advantage

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have come a long way since the panic that followed their opening two losses. Their only league loss since then came against reigning league champions Manchester City, and the victories against EPL powers Liverpool and Arsenal built needed confidence. United have lost just once in the past seven meetings with Spurs (5-1-1) and have been beaten just twice in their past 18 EPL home matches (10-6-2). Spurs, meanwhile, have won twice in seven tries away from home in all competitions and have three goals over their past five road matches.

United had their chances at home against Newcastle on Sunday and will look to finish them this time. They have conceded 15 league goals, but only four have come at Old Trafford, and Spurs have scored seven of their 22 in road games. Marcus Rashford (three goals), Jadon Sancho (two), Anthony Martial (two) and Bruno Fernandes (one) are all proven playmakers for United. Cristiano Ronaldo also can have a huge impact, of course, and he scored four of the team's six goals against Spurs last year.

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs have the clear edge in scoring, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min leading an attack that has 22 goals. Kane scored for the fifth straight league match when he converted a penalty against Everton, and he is second in the league with nine goals. Son scored 23 last season and is starting to heat up, with five in his past six matches overall. Tottenham make the most of their shots and keep their goalkeeper out of trouble. They put 39& of their attempts on target, while opponents hit the net just 24% of the time, both marks the best in the league.

That efficiency could be a major problem for United goalkeeper David de Gea, who has saved just 23 of the 38 shots he has faced (60.5&). United have conceded five more goals than Spurs, and Tottenham's Hugo Lloris has a 74.3 save percentage.

