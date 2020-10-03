Premier League's fourth matchday begins on Saturday with the biggest match of the slate set for Sunday as Manchester United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford. United enter the game in 14th place with a 1-0-1 record, whole Spurs are in eighth with a record of 1-1-1.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

TV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Manchester United -108; Draw +255; Tottenham +300 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: United didn't look that sharp in the 3-2 win at Brighton last Saturday, needing a penalty kick to win it, but the team did bounce back with a better performance against Brighton on Wednesday in the EFL Cup with a 3-0 win. But that game didn't see usual starters play significant minutes, though it should give the squad some confidence and momentum entering a big one. Against Tottenham, the key will be to have the defense on the same page with the Londoners having speed and size in attack, led by Harry Kane.

Tottenham: This squad has serious momentum after advancing past Chelsea in the EFL Cup on Tuesday in penalties and cruising to the Europa League group stage on Thursday. It's their third game in six days, so there might be some tired legs benched. Still, there is a sense of unity and a belief, though there is also a lack of consistency from time to time. With an upcoming schedule that is quite manageable, this could be the game to win and kickstart their league campaign.

Prediction

Tottenham take the lead, United battle back, and each take a point from a heated, physical match. Pick: Man United 2, Tottenham 2