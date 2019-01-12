Manchester United vs. Tottenham: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Spurs won the first meeting and United wants revenge
A monster showdown is set for Sunday in the Premier League as Manchester United visits Tottenham, with the Red Devils looking for revenge after being defeated by Spurs in August at Old Trafford. But this is a new United, one that has improved under a new manager and playing with a ton of confidence. It's a battle of top-four contenders and one that could go a long way in deciding where these teams finish by the end of the season.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Manchester United vs. Tottenham
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 13
- Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Wembley Stadium in London
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Man. United +235 / Spurs +104 / Draw +240
Storylines
Tottenham: Spurs could enter this one with some tired legs after an intense 90 minutes against Chelsea on Tuesday in the EFL Cup semifinals, but there will be no shortage of confidence. Tottenham destroyed United 3-0 earlier in the season, with Lucas Moura scoring twice and Kane adding another. At home, they'll be the favorite to do it again.
Manchester United: This is the biggest test for United since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over for Jose Mourinho. It's been a cakewalk for the club since he joined in December, and in five matches, Untied has five wins and a goal different of plus-13. But that has come against Cardiff City, Huddersfield, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Reading. Here's a chance to see if this team is for real.
Man. United vs. Spurs prediction
United remains undefeated under its new boss, but the team doesn't win. Alexis scores to cancel out Harry Kane's opener, and both settle for
Pick: Draw (+240)
