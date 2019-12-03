Manchester United vs. Tottenham: Premier League prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Jose Mourinho makes his return to Old Trafford on Wednesday as the coach of Tottenham as Spurs visit the Red Devils in midweek Premier League action. Mourinho was let go by United nearly a year ago and now brings in his new club with a three-game winning streak and consistent goal-scoring. Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino last month.

United, meanwhile, is under serious pressure. The Red Devils are off to their worst ever start to a season. And in the last week, they lost to a team from Kazakhstan and drew at home to a struggling Aston Villa side.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Manchester United vs. Tottenham

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 4

: Wednesday, Dec. 4 Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

: 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford

: Old Trafford TV channel : NBCSN

: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Manchester United: It really feels like Solskjaer has to at least get a draw here to keep his job. The embarrassment that could come from a loss against the manager you fired to bring in Solskjaer might just be the lowest point of the season for the Red Devils. But what would a win really do here anyways? The squad is missing great players and has a long way to go. A win would mean three points but wouldn't come close to solving the deep-rooted problems.

Tottenham: Dele Alli has found his form and Tottenham is in the middle of a fine turn around. Spurs are pushing the top four and looking sharp with a tough stretch coming that includes a game against Bayern Munich next week. They've gotten off to hot starts in their last three games, but the defense has failed to play a full 90 minutes. The trend of conceding goals late is a concern, but it can be corrected.

Man. United vs. Tottenham prediction

Harry Kane and Dele Alli help Mourinho win his Old Trafford return.

Pick: Tottenham 2, Man. United 1