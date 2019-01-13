Manchester United vs. Tottenham score, takeaways: Rashford scores winner as De Gea produces stunning performance

A lovely goal late in the first half from Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United a massive 1-0 victory over Tottenham on Sunday in Premier League action. The victory at Wembley Stadium moved the Red Devils to 6-0-0 under new coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United lost 3-0 to Spurs at home earlier in the season but got revenge in this one behind a world-class performance from David De Gea, as the visitors got firmly back into the top-four battle with three huge points. Here are three takeaways.

Lingard was key to Rashford's winner

The game's only goal came 44 minutes in when Rashford was played through down the right by Paul Pogba. Pogba's pass was fantastic, and Rashford's control, movement and finish was just as good. But not to be outdone is Jesse Lingard, who was attentive enough to steal the ball from Kevin Trippier with one touch and set the ball up for Pogba's assist. Here's the goal:

MARCUS RASHFORD! With a fantastic pass from Pogba as well! pic.twitter.com/U4DzQdILoW — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 13, 2019

Just perfect all around. A lethal counter attack that could end up being the play that changes their season for the better. What a win.

De Gea was the best player on the field

Tottenham had 21 shots, 11 on frame. That speaks about their attacking intent and United's inability to correctly defend. But consider that United's goalkeeper had 11 saves on the night, many of which were from close. The Spanish shot-stopper didn't really have any mind-blowing saves as he usually does, but he was quick as a cat, took care of shots from close, did well on set pieces and was simply a brick wall:

Most of those saves came late in the game with Spurs looking to equalize. After six or seven saves, you just felt like he would save anything that came at him. It was one of those games.

And as a result, United is just six points back of a Champions League spot. Their campaign is back on track.

Spurs won't sleep well after that

Nightmares of De Gea, that's what Spurs players and coaches will have Sunday night. He was unbeatable no matter what the team did. To produce over 20 shots and not score, that's something this team isn't used to. Spurs entered this game averaging 3.8 goals per game in their previous six matches, and the creativity was surely there, but the scoring boots weren't. De Gea was a huge reason why this team took the loss at home, and now it's time to rebound. Tottenham is still seven clear of fifth place as it currently sits in third. But with United's fantastic form, Tottenham will need to return to form soon to avoid potentially falling into a tight race to the finish.

Next games

Next: United hosts Brighton on Saturday at 10 a.m., while Spurs go to Fulham on Sunday. Both games can be viewed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Relive United vs. Spurs

If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.