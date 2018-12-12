Manchester United vs. Valencia: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
United still has a chance to win the group
Manchester United has already guaranteed a spot in the Champions League knockout stage, but the Red Devils could still win Group H with a victory over Valencia combined with a loss or draw by Juventus at Young Boys. Though it's unlikely Juve drops points on the road, the Red Devils will go for the win in Eastern Spain against a team it couldn't beat the first time they played at Old Trafford.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Manchester United vs. Valencia
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 12
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain
- TV channel: TNT and UniMas
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Man. United +185 / Valencia +150 / Draw +230
Storylines
Manchester United: The Red Devils are thin in defense and could be without guys like Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly. Luke Shaw is also doubtful this one, and if all of these guys miss out, Valencia will have more than its fair chance of winning.
Valencia: This is a team that has dealt with several injuries, and it always seems like somebody important is missing. Star attacker Goncalo Guedes has missed time due to injury and is unavailable for this match, as is striker Kevin Gameiro.
Man. United vs. Valencia prediction
The Red Devils score early, but a late goal from Valencia sees the teams split the points, as United finishes second in the group.
Pick: Draw (+230)
