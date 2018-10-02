Manchester United vs. Valencia final score, recap: Jose Mourinho's squad continue to frustrate at home
The Red Devils have gone through four consecutive matches without a win
Manchester United didn't lose, but they didn't win either. Entering the game on a three-game winless skid, United drew Valencia, 0-0, at home in the second group stage match of their Champions League campaign. It was another lackluster showing from Jose Mourinho's squad, and certainly one that will turn up the pressure, but not nearly as much as it would have been had the team lost.
It's been a concerning trend of inconsistency for United. Since a 3-0 win over Young Boys in their opening Champions League match, United has gone 0-2-2 in the past four matches in all competition, scoring only four goals over that span and losing to Derby County in the EFL Cup.
Against Valencia, the Red Devils put together 18 shots but just four on target and struggled with Valencia's speed. Fortunately for the hosts, the passing was off for the Spanish club in the final third and didn't result in nearly enough chances to beat David De Gea.
But now the pressure is on more than before, especially with what's to come. Take a look at this upcoming schedule:
- Newcastle on Oct. 6
- Chelsea on Oct. 20
- Juventus on Oct. 23
- Everton on Oct. 28
- Bournemouth on Nov. 3
- Juventus on Nov. 7
- Manchester City on Nov. 11
Not quite murderer's row, but it's close enough. They'll be significant underdogs in four of those, and if they slip up against some of the smaller teams, we could see Jose Mourinho out by Halloween.
Relive Manchester United vs. Valencia
If the live blog doesn't load, click here.
