Manchester United vs. Valencia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Manchester United meets Valencia at Old Trafford on Tuesday in Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage. United opened up the competition with a 3-0 win at Young Boys while Valencia fell 2-0 at home to Juventus on two penalty kicks. A win here for United would likely give the team a six-point lead over third place.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Manchester United vs. Valencia in the USA

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT (English) and UniMas (Spanish)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Manchester United vs. Valencia prediction

Considering Manchester United's recent struggles and Valencia's confidence, this could be an upset. But the inconsistency Valencia has at right back is a concern. Here we see Manchester United play well but a late goal from Valencia earns a draw. Man. United 1, Valencia 1.