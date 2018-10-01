Manchester United vs. Valencia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The Red Devils hope to avoid a three-game skid
Manchester United meets Valencia at Old Trafford on Tuesday in Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage. United opened up the competition with a 3-0 win at Young Boys while Valencia fell 2-0 at home to Juventus on two penalty kicks. A win here for United would likely give the team a six-point lead over third place.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Manchester United vs. Valencia in the USA
When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: TNT (English) and UniMas (Spanish)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Manchester United vs. Valencia prediction
Considering Manchester United's recent struggles and Valencia's confidence, this could be an upset. But the inconsistency Valencia has at right back is a concern. Here we see Manchester United play well but a late goal from Valencia earns a draw. Man. United 1, Valencia 1.
