After exiting the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage to local rivals City, Manchester United will be eyeing the FA Cup as a chance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to end his hoodoo at the last four. In 12 months he has lost as many domestic semi-finals as Sir Alex Ferguson did in 26 years. That record will not increase this weekend but the Red Devils will expect to get back to winning ways against Watford.

The Championship club changed their manager once more in December, appointing former Dinamo Tblisi boss Xisco Munoz, whose tenure began with a win over Norwich before his side slipped to defeat against Swansea on January 2. Not since 1978 have Watford won at Old Trafford, it will take something impressive indeed to end that run on Saturday. Here's how you can follow the game and more:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 7

Saturday, Jan. 7 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, United Kingdom

Old Trafford -- Manchester, United Kingdom TV and live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Manchester United -333; Draw +400; Watford +850 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: Against the side where he made his name in English football, Odion Ighalo could return to the Manchester United side for a rare appearance. The Nigerian, on loan from the Chinese Super League, has played just four games so far this season but Solskjaer confirmed he is in the squad for the third round tie.

"He's been training really well. I was just saying before, I don't know how many goals he scored, but he was the top scorer by a mile in the round-robin we just had in training."

Watford: After a summer in which he was on United's radar without ever convincing them to get a deal done, Ismaila Sarr has a chance to show the Red Devils what they missed out on. The 22-year-old took his time to adapt to England in his first season with Watford but has continued the form he found in his side's doomed battle against the drop in the Championship, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

Prediction

Even a weakened United side ought to have the requisite quality to ease into the fourth round. PICK: Manchester United (-333)