Manchester United vs. Watford live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League 2018 on TV, stream online

Tenth-place Manchester United visits undefeated third-place Watford in Premier League action on Saturday, as the Red Devils look to avoid their third defeat in five games to begin the campaign. The hosts, meanwhile, have been the league's biggest surprise with four wins to begin the season and just three goals conceded.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

On the road, United struggles and only escapes with a point as Marcus Rashford grabs a late equalizer. United 1, Watford 1.