Manchester United vs. Watford: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Fifth-place Manchester United hosts eighth-place Watford on Saturday in Premier League action, with the Red Devils looking to potentially get back into the top four. With manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having just signed on fully with a three-year deal, United hopes to celebrate the signing with three points and continue to push Arsenal for that final Champions League spot. United enters the weekend two points back of the fourth-place spot but with plenty of time to leap the Gunners.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester United vs. Watford

Date : Saturday, March 30



: Saturday, March 30 Time : 11 a.m. ET



: 11 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford



: Old Trafford TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Manchester United -250 / Watford +675 / Draw +370

Storylines

Manchester United: The Red Devils have so much momentum at the moment, mainly due to advancing from the Champions League round of 16 against PSG. Despite losing to Arsenal 2-0 in their last Premier League match, they are still full of confidence and are creating plenty of chances in the final third. But this is the start of what's going to be a wild couple of weeks. They will play four Premier League games in the next few weeks while also having to take on Barcelona twice in the UCL quarters.

Watford: The club is enjoying a fantastic season and look set for a top-eight finish, while they could get as high as seventh. They are into the FA Cup semifinals and have won three of their last five league games, with the losses coming to Manchester City and Liverpool. The club has five players with at least five Premier League goals this season, with Troy Deeney's eight leading the way.

Manchester United vs. Watford prediction

A poorer version of United went to Watford and won in September. This better version gets the job done at home, with Paul Pogba scoring again.

Pick: Manchester United (-250)