Manchester United vs. Watford: Premier League preview, live stream, how to watch online, TV channel, news
The Red Devils need a result to keep pace in the top-four race
Manchester United has hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season, and a win on Sunday could go a long way in deciding if the Red Devils can return to the top continental competition. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and company welcome relegation contenders Watford to Old Trafford for Matchday 27. These two teams met not too long ago, with Watford beating United 2-0 on Dec. 22 in a stunning upset.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Viewing information
Date: Sunday, Feb. 22 | Time: 9 a.m. ET
Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England
TV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds: Man. United -170; Draw +285; Watford +525 (via William Hill Sportsbook)
Storylines
Manchester United: It seems crazy to think, but a United win will put the club in fifth place and just three points off the top four. That's not all that bad considering the team looked like a mid-table squad for most of the season. The key will be building off of that win at Chelsea on Monday where United was efficient even though the club conceded 17 shots. This could be the make or break part of the season.
Watford: There was a time where Watford got out of the relegation zone and looked well on its way to survival this season. Since then, the club is winless in its last four games and sitting a point back from safety. Watford is in that relegation battle that involves six teams fighting for three spots. There's still time, but even getting a point in a game like this would get them out of the bottom three. Expect Watford to have confidence after beating United nearly two months ago, but the hosts will be looking for revenge.
Manchester United vs. Watford prediction
The Red Devils hit their stride with a comfortable win at home to continue their push near the top four.
Pick: Manchester United 2, Watford 0
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Messi snaps drought with 4-goal game
Leave it to Messi to snap a four-game drought with four goals, including a 40-minute hat trick
-
Barca vs. Eibar preview
Barcelona is looking to make the jump to first place in La Liga standings with a win over Eibar
-
Two motions in USWNT fight filed
The USWNT is asking the judge for a pretrial decision ruling in their favor
-
Guardiola plans to stay at Man City
'If they don't sack me, I will stay here 100 percent,' Guardiola said Wednesday
-
Blues beat Tottenham on Alonso goal
The Blues come away with three crucial points at home against Jose Mourinho's side
-
RB Leipzig edges Spurs in first leg
Tottenham didn't have its star strikers and it showed