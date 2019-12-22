Manchester United vs. Watford score: Red Devils hit new low by losing to Premier League's last-place team

After Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-0 to start the season, the perception was that the Red Devils were quite good. That turned out to be false. After just beating Manchester City and Tottenham, the perception was that this team had turned the corner, and of course that wasn't true either. On Sunday, United hit a new low. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and company went to last-place Watford on Matchday 18, and took another huge step backward. Against a team that had just one win and nine goals in its first 17 games, United lost 2-0 in one of its worst performances of the last decade.

United did record eight shots on goal and showed some life after Paul Pogba came on in the second half, but the club was already down 2-0 at that point thanks to a blunder by David de Gea and a penalty kick goal from Troy Deeney. United lacked inspiration, ambitious and technical quality, looking again like a mid-table team rather than a top-four contender.

De Gea's error early in the second half sums up the performance:

Oh dear David De Gea, Watford take the lead! pic.twitter.com/m8xN7yhWXD — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 22, 2019

You have to wonder if this could be the final straw for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but my feeling is he'll get a little more time with games coming up in which the Red Devils will be favored. United faces Newcastle on Boxing Day and Burnley next Saturday before a New Year's Day showdown against Arsenal.

On the flip side, it's a massive result for Watford and new manager Nigel Pearson, giving this team new life in its fight for Premier League survival. The win puts this team just six points from safety with more than half of the season remaining.

