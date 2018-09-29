Manchester United vs. West Ham final score, recap: Mourinho's men lose again, fall to Hammers
United's struggles bring up questions about Mourinho's future with club
One has to wonder just how much longer Jose Mourinho has left as manager of Manchester United. On Saturday, just days after being eliminated from the EFL Cup by Derby County, the Red Devils fell at struggling West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League. United lacked ideas, looked confused defensively and once again fell woefully short of expectations.
United had just four chances on goal, barely won the battle of possession and failed to track players defensively, while also not having any luck. The opening goal came from Felipe Anderson and was a beauty, as the former Lazio man pulled off a nifty finish just five minutes in:
Then, of course, Manchester United lost on an own-goal from Victor Lindelof. Talk about unlucky, take a look at this deflection just before halftime:
United got a goal back from Marcus Rashford to make it 2-1, but Marko Arnautovic finished off the Red Devils just minutes later with a finish in the box.
United now has three losses in the league after seven matches, when last season the team had seven losses in 38 games. United is on pace to lose 16 Premier League matches, which would put it woefully short of qualifying for the Champions League.
And with this string of results to start the season, one has to wonder what's next for Mourinho. At this pace, he likely doesn't make it past Halloween as manager of United. But with games coming up against Valencia, Chelsea and others, there are chances and challenges to get this back on track. Some points are needed right away before United likely looks for a new manager.
