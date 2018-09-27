Manchester United vs. West Ham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League 2018 on TV, stream online
United looks to rebound from the draw to Wolves by visiting the Hammers
After a poor draw at home against Wolverhampton, Manchester United heads south to London to take on West Ham, fresh off a goalless draw against Chelsea. The Red Devils enter the match as the favorite, but the inconsistency the team has shown could provide the Hammers with the chance to pull the upset.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine Prediction
Expert David Sumpter's Premier League picks are available each week on SportsLine.com, and his model has returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds.
Prediction
United has so much more quality, and while West Ham has some fine players, neither team really seems to ever be able to string together quality performances. Both are coming off draws, and this one ends the same as United proves wasteful in front of goal. United 1, West Ham 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
