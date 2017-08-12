Manchester United vs. West Ham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Jose Mourinho's squad open up the season at home

Manchester United begins its Premier League campaign Sunday morning at home, when it welcomes West Ham north. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
Where: Old Trafford in Manchester, England
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Man. United to win - 3/10
Draw - 17/4
West Ham to win - 9/1

Prediction

United starts the season off on the wrong foot, failing to get all three points at home. Man. United 1, West Ham 1. 

