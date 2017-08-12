Manchester United vs. West Ham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
Jose Mourinho's squad open up the season at home
Manchester United begins its Premier League campaign Sunday morning at home, when it welcomes West Ham north.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
Where: Old Trafford in Manchester, England
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Man. United to win - 3/10
Draw - 17/4
West Ham to win - 9/1
Prediction
United starts the season off on the wrong foot, failing to get all three points at home. Man. United 1, West Ham 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
PSG vs. Guingamp preview
The Brazilian forward is expected to make his debut for the Parisian club
-
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid preview
Ronaldo and Messi square off in the opening leg of the Spanish Super Cup
-
WATCH: Rooney scores on Everton return
What a moment for the English legend
-
Burnley shocks Chelsea in PL opener
Nobody saw this one coming
-
WATCH: Lacazette's debut goal
The star striker has found his form quickly
-
Arsenal's epic comeback
This was something else and something special between Arsenal and Leicester City
Add a Comment