Manchester United's pursuit of a top-four spot in the Premier League continues on Wednesday as the Red Devils welcome West Ham to Old Trafford as part of Matchday 37. Ahead of Decision Day on Sunday, both teams are hoping to put themselves in a comfortable position. United can move into the top four with a draw, while a win would mean the team would only need a draw against Leicester City on Sunday to qualify for the Champions League. West Ham will be 100 percent safe from relegation with just one more point, though the team is likely already safe.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Wednesday, July 22

: Wednesday, July 22 Time : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. United -440; West Ham +550; Draw +1100 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: A golden chance here. If United wins, they take command of a top-four spot and then could lock it up with a draw at Leicester City. A loss or draw here likely makes Sunday's game against the Foxes a must win. United's season rides on these next two games, and because of that, expect Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernnades to both start in the middle.

West Ham: The Hammers are probably safe, but they will surely avoid relegation with just a point here. Though this team could lose out and get destroyed in goal differential, they are going to want to end the season on a high note for manager David Moyes, who hopes to convince the club he should get the full-time coaching gig. Expect Michail Antonio to lead the attack with his seven goals since play restarted being the most in the league.

Prediction

United finds its form and moves into third for the time being. Pick: United 3, West Ham 1