West Ham United gets another crack at Manchester United on Wednesday when the teams face off in the third round of the English Football League Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. The teams met in an English Premier League match Sunday, with Man United securing a 2-1 victory with a late goal. The lineups should look vastly different from Sunday's match, with players resting for domestic and European competitions. The Red Devils have reached the semifinals of the Carabao Cup the past two years and have the depth to still take it seriously. The Hammers will be gunning to avoid an early exit for a fourth-straight year and build momentum for coming competitions.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester United as the -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100) in its latest Manchester United vs. West Ham odds, with West Ham the +600 underdog and a draw priced at +320. The over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Manchester United vs. West Ham: Man United -1.5 (+130)

Manchester United vs. West Ham over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. West Ham money line: Man U -200, West Ham +600, Draw +320

West Ham: Sunday's loss was its first in nine games in all competitions (5-3-1)

Man U: Nine of its 13 EPL goals have come in the two home matches



Why you should back Manchester United

Manchester United is tied with Liverpool and Chelsea with 13 points at the top of the English Premier League table, and it has the depth to put out a quality team. Top players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are likely to rest, but there are players like Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani who can lead the way. Jesse Lingard, who scored the 89th-minute winner on Sunday, could play a big role against a team he helped lead while on loan last season. He had nine goals for the Hammers in 2020-21.

The Red Devils haven't lost at home to West Ham in 14 years and have won four straight meetings overall. They have scored 13 goals in the first five league matches, tied for most in the league, while allowing just four. The midfield should be in good hands with Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Juan Mata likely to feature. Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof are expected to lead the back line as Tom Heaton gets his first start of the season in net in place of David de Gea.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers nearly came away with a point Sunday after scoring the first goal. They had a chance to tie it on the last kick of the game, but de Gea saved Mark Noble's penalty kick. West Ham was without top scorer Michail Antonio, who was on a booking suspension. He will be well-rested, so there is a good chance he will slot in up top as the lone striker on Wednesday. He has four goals and three assists in league play after scoring 10 and setting up five last season.

West Ham has a full plate this year, as it qualified for European competition for the first time in six seasons, but it will be keen on revenge after Sunday's near-miss. The Hammers are off to a solid 2-2-1 start in the Premier League and have scored 11 goals, tied for third-most in the league, while allowing seven. They have not been past the fourth round of the league cup since 2017-18, so they have strong motivation to stay alive and make this an entertaining match.

