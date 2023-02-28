Manchester United attempt to extend their unbeaten streak to 11 games when they host West Ham in the fifth round of the 2022-23 FA Cup on Wednesday. Manchester United has recorded eight wins and a pair of draws across all competitions since being edged 3-2 by Arsenal on Jan. 22 in an English Premier League matchup. The Red Devils are seeking their 13th overall FA Cup title and first since 2016. West Ham, who have won the title three times, are aiming to reach the final for the first time since 2006.

Manchester United vs. West Ham money line: Red Devils -155, Hammers +400, Draw +275

Manchester United vs. West Ham over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. West Ham spread: Red Devils -0.5 (-150)

MU: The Red Devils have allowed more than one goal only twice during their unbeaten streak

WH: The Hammers have recorded just one win in their last 20 matches at Old Trafford across all competitions

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have posted identical 3-1 victories in the FA Cup thus far, defeating Premier League rival Everton in their first contest and Reading of the EFL Championship in the fourth round. Casemiro leads Manchester United with two goals in the competition, both of which came against Reading, while fellow midfielder Fred, forward Marcus Rashford and winger Antony each have recorded a goal and an assist. The 25-year-old Rashford is tied for third in the Premier League with 14 goals, including the lone tally in the Red Devils' 1-0 triumph over West Ham in October.

Man United is riding high after defeating Newcastle United 2-0 on Sunday to win the EFL Cup. Casemiro and Rashford scored six minutes apart in the first half to help give the Red Devils their first trophy since they won the Europa League in 2017. Rashford, who has recorded 25 goals in 38 matches across all competitions this season, has converted in 15 of his last 19 outings.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers have recorded a total of three goals in the FA Cup but have yet to allow one as they posted clean sheets against EPL rival Brentford and Derby County of League One. West Ham have seen three of their top four scorers in the Premier League convert in this competition. Forwards Jarrod Bowen (four goals) and Michail Antonio (three) tallied in their fourth-round triumph over Derby County after Algerian winger Said Benrahma recorded the lone goal versus Brentford in the previous round.

West Ham are one of the lowest-scoring teams in the EPL this season as they have registered only 23 goals in 24 matches. But after netting a total of six goals over their previous six contests across all competitions, the Hammers posted a 4-0 victory against Nottingham Forest in a Premier League matchup on Saturday. Antonio capped the scoring in that game with his sixth overall goal this season, putting him one behind Bowen for most on the team over all competitions.

