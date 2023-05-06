Sides with a lot to play for clash when West Ham United take on Manchester United in a key English Premier League matchup on Sunday. West Ham (9-18-7) are just four points clear of relegation and have dropped three consecutive matches. Manchester United (19-8-6), which are trying to stay in the top four on the table, are coming off a disheartening 1-0 loss to Brighton and are just four points clear of hard-charging Liverpool, which are fifth. Man U have dominated West Ham in recent head-to-head matchups, winning the last five times they've played.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at the London Stadium. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester United as the +103 favorites (risk $100 to win $103) in its latest West Ham vs. Manchester United odds, with West Ham the +240 underdogs. A draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Manchester United vs. West Ham picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

Now, Green has taken a close look at the West Ham vs. Man U match from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Man U vs. West Ham:

Manchester United vs. West Ham spread: West Ham +0.5 (-130), Manchester United -0.5 (+100)

Manchester United vs. West Ham over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. West Ham money line: West Ham +240, Manchester United +103, Draw +265

WH: They have a goal differential of minus-13 in Premier League action

MU: Are 6-0 following their last six defeats

Manchester United vs. West Ham picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils are led in scoring by forward Marcus Rashford. The 25-year-old has 16 goals and five assists in 32 appearances, including 30 starts. In Thursday's loss to Brighton, he launched five shots, including one on target. In the 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on April 27, he scored one goal and assisted on another. For the season, he has taken 90 shots, including 39 on target, and scored the lone goal in the win over West Ham in their Oct. 30 meeting.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes has a goal and an assist over the past three matches. He took two shots in Thursday's match, including one on target. In EPL action, he has registered six goals and seven assists and taken 72 shots, including 24 on target. The 28-year-old from Portugal is in his fourth season with the Red Devils, and has scored 42 goals in league play in 119 appearances. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers have a number of options on offense, including 26-year-old Jarrod Bowen. Bowen is tied for the team-lead in scoring with five goals and has four assists in 34 starts. His best match so far was in January in a 2-0 win over Everton, when he scored both goals on four shots. Bowen is in his fourth season with West Ham, and scored 12 times in 36 EPL matches in 2021-2022. In his West Ham career, he has 38 goals in 150 matches, including international competition.

Also helping power the Hammers is forward Michail Antonio. The 33-year-old Jamaican has scored four goals and added an assist in the last five matches. Against KAA Gent in Europa Conference action on April 20, he scored two goals in a 4-1 win. He also had single goals against Crystal Palace in a 4-3 loss on April 29, and at AFC Bournemouth, in a 4-0 win on April 23. See which team to pick here.

How to West Ham vs. Manchester United picks

Green has broken down the English Premier League match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets, including one at plus money, while offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can only see his Premier League picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins West Ham vs. Manchester United on Sunday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which wagers in West Ham vs. Manchester United have all the value, all from the soccer expert who knows the sport inside and out, and find out.