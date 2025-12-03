Two squads trending in opposite directions meet on Thursday, Dec. 4 in midweek English Premier League action as Manchester United battle West Ham United. Manchester United, a famed EPL franchise which has fallen on hards times of late, is seventh in the table and sits just three points outside of a spot in the top 4. West Ham, on the other hand, is once again near the bottom of the table hoping to avoid relegation. The Hammers are just outside the relegation zone at the moment thanks to scoring more goals than Leeds United.

Manchester United vs. West Ham best bets

Both teams to score - Over 2.5 goals (-110): 1u

Over 3.5 goals (+120): 1u

West Ham and goals

West Ham are coming into this match off a disappointing 2-0 loss to Liverpool. While they didn't look particularly good in this match, Lucas Paqueta being sent off with a red card certainly didn't help. This loss, however, seems to be a bit of an outlier in their recent form. This team, struggling for relegation, has been finding goals on both ends of the pitch. Outside of their loss to Liverpool, their last four matches have seen both teams score and Over 2.5 cash. They managed to sneak points off Bournemouth, Newcastle and Burnley in November, and have been focusing on playing a more attack-heavy style of play to find points. Manchester United have not been known for their defense this season and we can expect West Ham to press them.

Manchester United, goals and Cunha

Manchester United continue to be an extremely difficult team to bet on in regards to their money line. They managed to beat Crystal Palace 2-1, lost to Everton 1-0 and had back-to-back 2-2 draws against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham. While this is a hard team to bet to win, it's not a hard team to bet on for goals. Over 2.5 goals have been scored in 10 of their last 12 matches. A big reason for this is their defense has been awful this season, forcing them to press for multiple goals. United will press for all three points and will finally welcome back a healthy Matheus Cunha, who will be desperate to find goals for his club. I'm expecting this to be a very open match, with the trend of goals continuing between two sides needing points.