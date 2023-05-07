Manchester United will look to continue their recent dominance over West Ham United when they meet in a key English Premier League match on Sunday. Manchester United (19-8-6), which are 3-1-1 over the past five matches, have beaten the Hammers five consecutive times and in eight of the past nine. West Ham (9-18-7), which are just 1-3-1 in their last five matches, are 15th in the league table, but just four points from relegation. The Red Devils are 7-7-3 on the road, earning 24 points, while the Hammers are just 6-7-4 at home.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at the London Stadium. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester United as the -103 favorites (risk $103 to win $100) in its latest West Ham vs. Manchester United odds, with West Ham the +260 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Manchester United vs. West Ham picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

Now, Green has taken a close look at the West Ham vs. Man U match from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Man U vs. West Ham:

Manchester United vs. West Ham spread: West Ham +0.5 (-125), Man U -0.5 (-105)

Manchester United vs. West Ham over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. West Ham money line: West Ham +260, Man U -103, Draw +260

WH: The Hammers have a goal differential of minus-13 in Premier League action

MAN: The Red Devils are 6-0 following their last six defeats

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils are looking at this match as a must win as they look to stave off hard-charging Liverpool in the EPL table, and finish in the top four. Leading the offense is 25-year-old forward Marcus Rashford, who has 30 starts on the year and 32 appearances. He leads the side with 16 goals and five assists. Rashford has two matches with multiple goals, including two goals in a 3-0 win over Leicester City on Feb. 19. His other two-goal effort was in a 3-1 win over Arsenal the first time they played this season. In that matchup, he also had an assist.

Jadon Sancho is also a weapon on the attack. In 17 starts and 21 overall appearances, he has five goals and two assists. In a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, he scored a goal on three shots, including one on target. He has a goal and an assist over the Red Devils' last five matches. The 23-year-old is in his second season with the club, and has eight goals in 50 EPL appearances.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers have a number of options on offense, including 26-year-old Jarrod Bowen. Bowen is tied for the team-lead in scoring with five goals and has four assists in 34 starts. His best match so far was in January in a 2-0 win over Everton, when he scored both goals on four shots. Bowen is in his fourth season with West Ham, and scored 12 times in 36 EPL matches in 2021-2022. In his West Ham career, he has 38 goals in 150 matches, including international competition.

Also helping power the Hammers is forward Michail Antonio. The 33-year-old Jamaican has scored four goals and added an assist in the last five matches. Against KAA Gent in Europa Conference action on April 20, he scored two goals in a 4-1 win. He also had single goals against Crystal Palace in a 4-3 loss on April 29, and at AFC Bournemouth, in a 4-0 win on April 23.

