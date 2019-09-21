Manchester United vs. West Ham: Premier League Matchday 6 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Matchday 6 in the Premier League continues on Sunday as Manchester United goes to West Ham United with both teams aiming for a spot in the top four come the end of the weekend. Manchester United entered the weekend in fifth place with a 2-2-1 record and eight points, while West Ham was ninth with the same record and the same amount of points.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester United vs. West Ham

Date : Sunday, Sept. 22



: Sunday, Sept. 22 Time : 9 a.m. ET



: 9 a.m. ET Location : London Stadium



: London Stadium TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Manchester United +120 | West Ham +220 | Draw + 250

Storylines

Man. United: United should be well rested despite playing in Europa League on Thursday. Only maybe two starters played in the 1-0 win over Astana: Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic. But they'll hope to do a better job in front of goal after putting away one of 20 chances.

West Ham: Five unbeaten for the Hammers has them playing with some confidence. Sebatien Haller looks like a quality signing at striker, and there is an energy in confidence in this side that it can compete for the top six. It's so early, but a result here would give them more momentum.

Manchester United vs. West Ham prediction

Defensive lapses result in a bunch of chances, and both teams find the net twice to split the points.

Pick: Manchester United 2, West Ham 2