Manchester United vs. West Ham: Premier League Matchday 6 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Red Devils head to London Stadium on Sunday
Matchday 6 in the Premier League continues on Sunday as Manchester United goes to West Ham United with both teams aiming for a spot in the top four come the end of the weekend. Manchester United entered the weekend in fifth place with a 2-2-1 record and eight points, while West Ham was ninth with the same record and the same amount of points.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Manchester United vs. West Ham
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Time: 9 a.m. ET
- Location: London Stadium
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Manchester United +120 | West Ham +220 | Draw + 250
Storylines
Man. United: United should be well rested despite playing in Europa League on Thursday. Only maybe two starters played in the 1-0 win over Astana: Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic. But they'll hope to do a better job in front of goal after putting away one of 20 chances.
West Ham: Five unbeaten for the Hammers has them playing with some confidence. Sebatien Haller looks like a quality signing at striker, and there is an energy in confidence in this side that it can compete for the top six. It's so early, but a result here would give them more momentum.
Manchester United vs. West Ham prediction
Defensive lapses result in a bunch of chances, and both teams find the net twice to split the points.
Pick: Manchester United 2, West Ham 2
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
Watch This Game Live
-
Man. City becomes fastest to five goals
Watford's weekend started off poorly thanks to a red-hot City
-
Spurs lose after controversial VAR call
Spurs aren't loving VAR this weekend after what happened against Leicester City
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Barca vs. Granada preview
Barca goes on the road for Matchday 5 in La Liga
-
Juve vs. Verona preview
Juve is looking to catch up with Inter Milan atop the table
-
Inter vs. AC Milan preview
The two giants from Northern Italy face off on Saturday