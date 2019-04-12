Manchester United vs. West Ham: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Manchester United has fallen to sixth place in the Premier League and is looking to get back into the top four this weekend when it faces West Ham on Saturday. United is 18-7-7 with 61 points, two behind fourth-place Arsenal to start the weekend. Meanwhile, West Ham is in 11th place with a record of 12-6-15 and 42 points.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester United vs. West Ham

Date : Saturday, April 13



: Saturday, April 13 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET



: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford



: Old Trafford TV channel : NBC and NBC Universo



: NBC and NBC Universo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: N/A

Storylines

Manchester United: Despite performing well more often than not, United enters this game having lost two of their last three Premier League battles which saw them go from third to sixth. Top four is the clear goal in the league and they are close, but it's a tight battle that will likely go down to the last couple games of the season. Here, there is no room for error. It's win or win.

West Ham: The Hammers have floated around mid-table all season long it seems, and at times this team looks like it's turning the corner while others it appears to be a team destined for the relegation battle. It's a mediocre team that at times can play up to the competition. They can get something from this one.

Prediction

Paul Pogba delivers a late game-winning goal as United takes the three points to boost its top-four chances.

Pick: Manchester United