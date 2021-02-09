In a season of impressive progress does the FA Cup hold extra temptation for West Ham as they chase their first piece of domestic silverware since 1981? David Moyes' men have flown high enough in the Premier League to guarantee their safety but would probably not expect their assault on the top four to last; a run to Wembley would offer extra resonance to this excellent campaign in east London.

To reach the last eight there is the small matter of Manchester United, 12 time-winners of this competition and victorious in their last eight cup ties at Old Trafford. West Ham haven't won on that ground in 15 games, a run dating back to May 2007. A lot will have to change if the Hammers are to reach the sixth round.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Here is how you can watch the game and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 9

: Tuesday, Feb. 9 Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

: 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, United Kingdom

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, United Kingdom TV/Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Manchester United -163; Draw +300; West Ham +400 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: The return of the FA Cup offers Dean Henderson a rare opportunity to prove his worth with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having confirmed that the England international will get an opportunity to his 10 appearances in all competitions this season. The 23-year-old was a regular in an excellent Sheffield United side last season and has admitted to frustration at his more peripheral role since his return to Old Trafford even as his manager preaches the virtues of patience.

"I know he's not played as many games as he would've done last season, but you see every game he plays and in training his improvement, working hard on aspects we've spoken about," said Solskjaer. "I've been impressed with his attitude and work-rate. Of course he's, how to say… he's not the most patient guy."

West Ham: With money available to him on deadline day, Moyes opted against signing a back-up striker to play alongside Michail Antonio, the only recognized center forward in the Hammers squad. His fatigued exit from the draw with Fulham was a reminder of how fine a line this squad will be treading over the coming weeks which begs the question whether it is worth risking the forward's fitness now.

Moyes says he will assess the striker's fitness in the hours leading up to kick-off with Said Benrahma and Andriy Yarmolenko and that he does not plan to pick a weakened team as his side bid for a quarter-final berth.

Prediction

Much could depend on whether Moyes is ready to gamble with Antonio's fitness. If he does -- and West Ham's talismanic forward is fit enough to impact the game -- then this could be a real test for Manchester United even if they are still marginal favorites. PICK: Manchester United (-163)