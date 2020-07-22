Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Manchester United

Current Records: West Ham United 10-19-7; Manchester United 17-8-11

What to Know

West Ham United is headed to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday. A win would buy West Ham peace of mind, guaranteeing their safety from relegation.

The Irons beat Watford 3-1 this past Friday.

Meanwhile, Man United kept a clean sheet against Crystal Palace this past Thursday and took the contest 2-0.

Their wins bumped West Ham to 10-19-7 and Man United to 17-8-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when West Ham and Man United clash.

