It's time for a third cup game in a row as Manchester United look to avoid a trap game. hosting West Ham after lifting the EFL Cup. The weekend was quite a triumph for the squad but the only thing better than winning one trophy is winning two which is something that Erik ten Hag's squad is on course for as long as they stay in the FA Cup and Europa League. West Ham will feel confident coming into the match after the attack finally woke up behind Danny Ings while facing Nottingham Forest.

In one victory, the Hammers scored almost as many goals as their previous five matches combined as Danny Ings netter a brace. They'll need more where that came from to defeat United but a strong showing in this match can give David Moyes' side confidence to get away from the relegation zone.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Mar. 1 | Time : 2:45 p.m.

: Wednesday, Mar. 1 | : 2:45 p.m. Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester

: Old Trafford -- Manchester TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Manchester United -170; Draw +290; West Ham United +420 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: With critical games back to back, this may be a good time for ten Hag to rotate a little. Marcus Rashford was suffering from fitness issues before the EFL Cup final before ultimately being able to go, but with so many matches, is this one that he starts from the bench? Luke Shaw and Fred also picked up knocks in the final and with Tyrell Malacia and Marcel Sabitzer in the squad, it could be fine to only bring them on if needed. Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are long term absentees while Anthony Martial will be back in the fold soon.

West Ham United: Kurt Zouma has returned back to training but the defense will take a hit without Lukasz Fabianski in net. With a fractured cheekbone, he has been ruled out of this match with no timetable for a return yet. Maxwel Cornet and Vladimir Coufal are both on the mend but the match will come too soon for them.

Prediction

These days, the only team that can stop Manchester United is Manchester United as Rashford scores when he wants. If they're able to keep that up, this will be a simple advancement to the next round of the FA Cup. Pick: Manchester United 2, West Ham United 0