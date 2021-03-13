Manchester United continue to cruise to a top four spot and qualification for next season's Champions League while West Ham are surprising contenders to join them in their lofty perch near the top of the Premier League. David Moyes's side enter the match at Old Trafford in fifth place, three points behind Chelsea but with two fewer matches played.

How To Watch

Date: Sunday, March 14th

Sunday, March 14th Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Manchester United -114, Draw +245, West Ham +340 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Latest Odds: Manchester United -114 Bet Now

What to Know

Manchester United are coming off of a signature Premier League victory defeating league leaders and crosstown rivals Manchester City 2-0 and breaking their 28 game unbeaten run. Though the Red Devils followed that impressive result with a more lackluster 1-1 draw against AC Milan in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, West Ham are coming off of a comfortable 2-0 win against Leeds. The Irons scored twice in the first half hour and then weathered 17 shots to preserve their shutout. Overall the London clubs is in good form over their last half dozen matches taking 13 out of a possible 18 points as they've crashed the race for the Champions League spots.

The wins brought Man United up to 15-4-9 and West Ham to 14-7-6. The Red Devils are 6-2-6 after wins this year, West Ham 7-3-3.

Series History

Manchester United have won four out of their last nine games against West Ham United.

Dec 05, 2020 - Manchester United 3 vs. West Ham United 1

Jul 22, 2020 - West Ham United 1 vs. Manchester United 1

Sep 22, 2019 - West Ham United 2 vs. Manchester United 0

Apr 13, 2019 - Manchester United 2 vs. West Ham United 1

Sep 29, 2018 - West Ham United 3 vs. Manchester United 1

May 10, 2018 - Manchester United 0 vs. West Ham United 0

Aug 13, 2017 - Manchester United 4 vs. West Ham United 0

Jan 02, 2017 - Manchester United 2 vs. West Ham United 0

Nov 27, 2016 - West Ham United 1 vs. Manchester United 1

Prediction

West Ham's strong run continues as they earn a healthy road point against the favorites. Pick: Manchester United 1, West Ham 1