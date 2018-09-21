Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton live stream info: How to watch Premier League, stream online
United hopes to make it three wins in a row
Manchester United welcomes talented Premier League newcomers Wolverhampton on Saturday on the Premier League's sixth matchday. The Red Devils are hoping to make this their third straight win in the league after a below-average start to the campaign.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
After playing a fairly easy midweek Champions League match, the Red Devils return to Old Trafford and earn another victory, dominating in the air on attacking set pieces. United 2, Wolves 0.
