Manchester United welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday having been dealt an unexpected favour by Wolves' bitter rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Sam Allardyce's first point in charge of the Baggies at Anfield on Sunday means that United can still overtake the defending Premier League champions and current leaders if they win their game in hand and do not lose ground between now and their January meeting.

Wolves' recent run of four losses and two draws from their last eight in the league makes them less daunting for a United side on a run of eight unbeaten in the league with six wins in that time.

Despite their drop into the UEFA Europa League from the Champions League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have a bit of momentum at a time when many of their rivals are stuttering.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 29 | Time: 15:00 p.m. ET

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 29 | Time: 15:00 p.m. ET
Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

Storylines

United: The Red Devils come into this one with six wins from their last eight and two wins from the three games played at Old Trafford.

However, all three of United's defeats this season have come at home with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace all successful on their visits to Manchester.

Liverpool will not drop too many points the way they did against West Brom so Solskjaer's men need to maintain the pressure without fail.

Both encounters with Wolves last campaign ended in draws but United need and will expect more here with Nuno Espirito Santo's men struggling.

Wolves: With three losses from their last five in the Premier League and just one win in that time, Wolves are falling out of European contention.

They do not travel particularly well with four of their six league defeats having come on the road and six of the nine times that they have avoided defeat have been at their Molineux home.

Understandably impacted by Raul Jimenez's absence through injury, it is little wonder that their goal output has dropped to just seven goals from their last seven outings -- they are unlikely to outscore their hosts this midweek.

Prediction

United to see this one out to close the gap on Liverpool ahead of their trip to Newcastle. Pick: United 2-1 Wolves.