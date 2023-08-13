Erik ten Hag's second season in charge of Manchester United kicks off on Monday with a chance to impress against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The manager aims to put his own mark on United after impressing in his first season, and will do so with a younger squad after bidding farewell to the likes of David de Gea and the outgoing Harry Maguire. Ten Hag will be under pressure to perform, but is expected to pass his first test of the season, especially considering Wolves' chaotic offseason that culminated with a managerial change just five days before the first day of the season.

Here's what you need to know before you tune in.

Viewing information

Date: Monday, Aug. 14 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Monday, Aug. 14 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Old Trafford, Manchester

Old Trafford, Manchester TV: USA | Live stream: Peacock

USA Peacock Odds: Manchester United -330; Draw +440; Wolverhampton Wanderers +1100

Storylines

Manchester United: Erik ten Hag enters his second season at Old Trafford with a refreshed squad, and several newcomers could make their club debuts against Wolves. Goalkeeper Andre Onana will likely start in goal while midfielder Mason Mount could feature at some point, but forward Rasmus Hojlund is expected to sit this one out with a back injury. Though the team has not signed a new player yet to replace Maguire, ten Hag will rely on the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez to get the job in the former captain's place.

Whether or not Hojlund is on the pitch, the team will likely rely on a familiar face to lead the scoring charts this season: Marcus Rashford. The star scored 17 league goals during the 2022-23 campaign and no doubt hopes to carry that form into the new season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Wolves hope to overcome a hectic offseason over the course of the 2023-24 campaign, though delivering a shock result against United on the first day of their season may be too tall a task. New manager Gary O'Neill only began his new role on Wednesday after Julen Lopetegui's sudden departure last week, and have not truly replenished the squad after notable veterans like Ruben Neves and Joao Mooutinho left over the summer.

The team will hope forward Matheus Cunha impresses after arriving from RB Leipzig over the summer, while midfielder Boubacar Traore and right back Matt Doherty are expected to get the job after their summer transfers.

Prediction

United will likely enjoy a routine win over an underprepared Wolves, and if Rashford picks up from where he left off last season, the final score may not be pretty for the visitors. Pick: Manchester United 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0