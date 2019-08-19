Manchester United vs. Wolves: Pogba misses penalty kick as Red Devils are held to a draw at Wolverhampton

Paul Pogba missed a second-half penalty kick as Manchester United drew at Wolverhampton 1-1 on Monday to close out Matchday 2 of the Premier League. Anthony Martial had put the Red Devils ahead in the first half with a lovely left-footed strike, but Ruben Neves scored a golazo just before the hour-mark that earned Wolves a point.

Here are three takeaways from the match:

1. Martial stepping up big time

Martial is looking more and more comfortable in the No. 9 role for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It's still early, but he's got two goals in two games, and that's as great of a start as you could have hoped for a player once looked at as a potential superstar. He has all of the potential in the world, and maybe this will be his breakout season at Old Trafford.

His goal, which came off an assist from Marcus Rashford in the first half, was taken absolutely masterfully. Take a look:

One more look at @AnthonyMartial's strike 👏 pic.twitter.com/7Nng6GNBID — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 19, 2019

United didn't sign a proper replacement for Romelu Lukaku, but maybe they didn't need to. Martial has stepped up in the first two games, and if he continues to step up, he could cement himself as the man in attack.

2. United caught sleeping on Neves' goal

It's evident through 180 minutes that United has made some drastic improvements to the defense, thanks to signings of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. That said, the back-line completely fell asleep on Neves' goal. Had Wan-Bisakka not ducked and turned on Neves' shot, he probably would have blocked it. But the real concern here is just how open Neves was. First, the goal:

It's a beautiful thing 🐺 pic.twitter.com/Fa9skHCInK — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 19, 2019

Take a look at where the United defenders were when he received the ball. They weren't close. Look closely and you'll notice that Neves didn't settle the ball all that well. He had enough time to take a second touch before firing.

While Maguire and Wan-Bissaka have obviously helped this United defense, how in the world do they all give Neves this much space? His first touch wasn't great. Had they been closer, he probably doesn't get the shot off. pic.twitter.com/lEYOvHzcE4 — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) August 19, 2019

That's just being aware, but credit to Wolves for the play and sucking defenders in on the short corner. Perfectly done.

3. Solskjaer gets it wrong on Pogba penalty

Pogba had a chance to seal it with a penalty kick in the second half, but why did he take it? Rashford took the penalty last weekend against Chelsea and made it. Why not stick with what was going well?

RUI PATRÍCIO SAYS NO ❌ pic.twitter.com/sUnNxHFAeq — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 19, 2019

Had Rashford taken it and missed, then you go back to Pogba, perhaps. Rashford has proven to be a quality spot-kick taker. After all, he knocked out PSG in the Champions League last year with a high-pressure penalty. Pogba missing isn't that big of a deal, but I would have given it to Rashford without a doubt. Now Solskjaer will be questioned over the decision to have Pogba take the kick.