Manchester United vs. Wolves: Pogba misses penalty kick as Red Devils are held to a draw at Wolverhampton
The Red Devils had a chance to move to two wins in two games, but blew late with a penalty miss
Paul Pogba missed a second-half penalty kick as Manchester United drew at Wolverhampton 1-1 on Monday to close out Matchday 2 of the Premier League. Anthony Martial had put the Red Devils ahead in the first half with a lovely left-footed strike, but Ruben Neves scored a golazo just before the hour-mark that earned Wolves a point.
Here are three takeaways from the match:
1. Martial stepping up big time
Martial is looking more and more comfortable in the No. 9 role for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It's still early, but he's got two goals in two games, and that's as great of a start as you could have hoped for a player once looked at as a potential superstar. He has all of the potential in the world, and maybe this will be his breakout season at Old Trafford.
His goal, which came off an assist from Marcus Rashford in the first half, was taken absolutely masterfully. Take a look:
United didn't sign a proper replacement for Romelu Lukaku, but maybe they didn't need to. Martial has stepped up in the first two games, and if he continues to step up, he could cement himself as the man in attack.
2. United caught sleeping on Neves' goal
It's evident through 180 minutes that United has made some drastic improvements to the defense, thanks to signings of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. That said, the back-line completely fell asleep on Neves' goal. Had Wan-Bisakka not ducked and turned on Neves' shot, he probably would have blocked it. But the real concern here is just how open Neves was. First, the goal:
Take a look at where the United defenders were when he received the ball. They weren't close. Look closely and you'll notice that Neves didn't settle the ball all that well. He had enough time to take a second touch before firing.
That's just being aware, but credit to Wolves for the play and sucking defenders in on the short corner. Perfectly done.
3. Solskjaer gets it wrong on Pogba penalty
Pogba had a chance to seal it with a penalty kick in the second half, but why did he take it? Rashford took the penalty last weekend against Chelsea and made it. Why not stick with what was going well?
Had Rashford taken it and missed, then you go back to Pogba, perhaps. Rashford has proven to be a quality spot-kick taker. After all, he knocked out PSG in the Champions League last year with a high-pressure penalty. Pogba missing isn't that big of a deal, but I would have given it to Rashford without a doubt. Now Solskjaer will be questioned over the decision to have Pogba take the kick.
-
Premier League scores, takeaways
Here's what to know about the action from Matchday 2
-
Wolves' Neves scores stunner vs. United
The Portuguese star went top corner on David de Gea
-
Complete Premier League schedule
The second matchday of the 2019-20 Premier League season is almost in the books
-
Report: Barca wants Neymar on loan
Here's what to know about the latest transfer news surrounding the star
-
Star Power Index: Sterling, Mane on fire
Here's a look at the players making the most noise in the world of soccer this week
-
Messi, Ibra makes Puskas list
Watch every top-goal nominee from FIFA's annual Puskas Award