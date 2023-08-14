Manchester United and Wolverhampton are set to square off in an English Premier League showdown at Old Trafford on Monday afternoon. Manchester United finished third in the Premier League standings a season ago, but they won just one of their last four preseason fixtures ahead of Monday's match. Wolves, meanwhile, went undefeated in preseason play, but they've lost five of their last six meetings in league play against the Red Devils.

Kickoff from Old Trafford is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton odds list Manchester United as the -370 favorites (risk $370 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Wolves the +950 underdog. A draw is priced at +450, and the over/under is 2.5 goals. Before locking in any Wolverhampton vs. Manchester United picks, make sure you check out the EPL predictions and betting advice from proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 167-149-8 for a profit of $2,787 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Manchester United vs. Wolves from every angle and locked in his Premier League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his EPL picks. Here are the betting lines for Wolves vs. Manchester United:

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton money line: Man Utd -370, Wolves +950, Draw +450

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton spread: Man Utd -1.5 (-130), Wolves +1.5 (+100)

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton picks: See picks here

Why you should back Manchester United

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season, and the Red Devils will look to duplicate that success this year. Erik ten Hag's men scored 58 goals a season ago, while conceding just 43 times. Marcus Rashford finished last season as the leading goal scorer, recording 17 goals in 35 league games. He also added five assists.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes is the catalyst for this Manchester United side. The central midfielder racked up eight goals and eight assists in league play last season. The Red Devils have also fared well against Wolves at Old Trafford, securing nine wins, two draws and one loss in the last 12 meetings on home soil.

Why you should back Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton will look to put last season's struggles behind them when they take the field on Monday. Wolves were winless in their final eight Premier League games on the road in the 2022-23 season. Wolverhampton finished 13th in the EPL standings a season ago with an 11-8-19 record.

Things are off to a rocky start for Wolverhampton after the club replaced manager Julen Lopetegui with former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil just last week. However, the managerial sacking could provide a spark for this Wolverhampton side with players looking to make a good impression on the new manager. With mainstays like Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore leaving this summer, there are ample opportunities for players to make a statement and cement themselves in the starting lineup.

How to make Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton picks

Eimer has scrutinized the Wolves vs. Manchester United match from every angle, and he is leaning Under on the goal total. He also has three confident best bets, including two plus-money plays, while offering a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his Premier League picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see Eimer's best bets for Wolves vs. Manchester United, all from the expert who's up nearly $2,800 on his soccer picks since the 2022 World Cup, and find out.