Manchester United face Wrexham on Tuesday in a prestigious preseason friendly which pits Erik ten Hag's men against Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's English League Two side in San Diego. Both sides are already into their preparations for the new campaign with United on a roll of three wins while Wrexham have lost one and won one. The fourth tier season starts later than the Premier League so the Red Devils still have quite a few friendlies to go while Wrexham have one more after this before they leave the U.S.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, July 25 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 25 | 10:30 p.m. ET Location: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego

Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: Fubo

ESPN2 Fubo Odds: United -225; Draw: +350; Wrexham +400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Preseason form

United: Ten Hag and his players have already taken on Leeds United, Olympique Lyonnais and Arsenal with three wins from three. Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, RC Lens and Athletic Club are still to come this summer before a Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers with Wrexham comfortably the lowest ranked team they will face in these warm up games.

Wrexham: A 5-0 loss to Chelsea was followed up by a 4-0 win over LA Galaxy's reserve team and now Phil Parkinson's men take on United before finishing up their preseason with against Philadelphia Union's reserves. With League Two kicking off in early August at home to MK Dons and then a League Cup clash with Wigan Athletic, Wrexham need these two final games to be as competitive as possible.

Team news

United: The Red Devils are expected to go with a largely youth-based side and we could see a number of rotational names in the mix as well. There should be a small smattering of experience such as Jonny Evans who has rejoined at 35 with a view to a backup role.

Possible United XI: Vitek; Jurado, Evans, Fish, Fernandez; Hannibal, Gore; Forson, Shoretire, Hansen-Aaroen; McNeill.

Wrexham: Parkinson has most of his top players available to him so expect to see Paul Mullin and Ben Foster from the start. The Red Dragons kept things tight until late on against Chelsea so expect to see something similar here. Despite Reynolds and McElhenney being linked with the likes of Gareth Bale and Danny Rose, no high profile players have checked in at the Racecourse Ground yet.

Possible Wrexham XI: Foster; Boyle, Tozer, Hayden; Forde, Jones, Cannon, Davies, Mendy; Mullin, Palmer.

Prediction

Given the way that the Chelsea game went, expected United to work up a slim lead before pulling away late on. Given that Wrexham picked up a few goals against the Galaxy's second string side, they might be able to tally here. Pick: United 3, Wrexham 1.